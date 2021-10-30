2 dead, 5 arrested in shootout with police in Benoni

Two suspects have been shot dead and five arrested during a shootout with police in Benoni on Saturday.

Police say they followed up on information about a gang that was going to commit a business robbery in Ekurhuleni.

On arrival a shootout ensued.

In a separate incident in Ennerdale on Friday, two suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded during a shootout with the police after the suspects had robbed a chain store.

Three unlicensed firearms belonging to the suspects were recovered.

