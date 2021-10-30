Go

2 dead, 5 arrested in shootout with police in Benoni

Two suspects have been shot dead and five arrested during a shootout with police in Benoni on Saturday.

Two suspects have been shot dead and five arrested during a shootout with police. Picture: Supplied
Two suspects have been shot dead and five arrested during a shootout with police. Picture: Supplied
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been shot dead and five arrested during a shootout with police in Benoni on Saturday.

Police say they followed up on information about a gang that was going to commit a business robbery in Ekurhuleni.

On arrival a shootout ensued.

In a separate incident in Ennerdale on Friday, two suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded during a shootout with the police after the suspects had robbed a chain store.

Three unlicensed firearms belonging to the suspects were recovered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA