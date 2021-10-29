'We are tired of the ANC': ActionSA supporters back Mashaba for Joburg mayor

Some ActionSA supporters even said that they saw party leader Herman Mashaba becoming president one day.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA supporters attending the party's final rally at Johannesburg's Old Park Station said that they were tired of broken promises.

Some even said that they saw party leader Herman Mashaba becoming president one day.

Two dozen or so buses brought party supporters from across the province to attend the party’s final rally before their first elections. Apart from the speeches, there was live music to keep the crowd entertained.

Mashau Ragedi (50) from Soshanguve said that he used to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) but was now a fan of Mashaba.

"We want Mashaba to become mayor of Johannesburg. We want Mashaba to become president in 2024 because we are tired of the ANC. The ANC abuse us," Ragedi said.

Portia Bowes from Soweto said that she was a candidate and had been campaigning for ActionSA and encountered a lot of interest, although some people still said they would stick to voting for their old parties.

"People are really fed-up with the present administration. People are angry. People don't want to vote because of the corruption that is happening in our country. All this madness that is happening, it needs to come to a stop."

A 19-year-old first-time voter said that she had many ANC voters in her family but believed that they would come over to ActionSA in due course.

