WATCH LIVE: ANC's Siyanqoba rally under way ahead of elections

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address supporters as the main rally in Soweto later on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is hosting its main 2021 local government election's Siyanqoba rally on Friday afternoon in Soweto.

Other party leader are out and about in various parts of the country in rallies to garner support for 1 November elections.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address supporters as the main rally later on Friday.

WATCH: ANC's 2021 elections Siyanqoba rally under way

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.