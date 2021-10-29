The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the immediate solution to the country's electricity crisis lies in getting existing plants to perform more "predictably". The minister has unveiled the names of 25 independent power producers who will provide additional electricity to support Eskom's power crisis and alleviate supply constraints. Mantashe's announcement comes at a time when Eskom is failing to keep the lights on - after years of deteriorating infrastructure, corruption and mismanagement.

The fate of the ANC in the country's municipalities now lies in the hands of the voters following a campaign where they were confronted by their own ineptitude and dismal performance in governance. In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, ANC head of elections, Fikile Mbaula, admitted that communities scrutinised the ANC's performance over the years, which has left many municipalities in a state of neglect and unable to deliver basic services - including water, electricity and sanitation. The ANC - now armed with messages of renewal and building better communities - is once again asking to be trusted with running the country at local level.

The EFF will this morning hold its final rally in Katlehong ahead of the local government elections on Monday. The red berets are expected to attend the event which marks the final message of the party to voters, which is centred on jobs and land - the organisation's two pillars of its election campaign. The EFF's Hlengiwe Mkhalipi has told supporters that leaders in the North West municipality of Madibeng, who failed to deliver basic services, must go to jail.

The DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, says the EFF's failure to self-correct is the reason why they'll not consider the party as a coalition partner. The DA was in Eldorado Park yesterday ahead of the last day of campaigning in the run-up to Monday's polls.

With the elections just a few days away, the eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal continues to be a major target for parties. They've made it clear that they want to run the province's only metro, which for years has been in the hands of the ANC. During the previous local government polls, the ANC won about 56%, the DA almost 27%, IFP 4.2% and the EFF 3.4%. But this time around, there are new issues - including racial conflict, which played out in Phoenix where 36 people were killed in the anarchy that was allowed to play out in July.

ActionSA supporters attending the party's final rally at Johannesburg's Old Park Station say they are tired of broken promises. Some even say they can see party leader, Herman Mashaba, becoming president one day. Mashaba says becoming a politician isn't a job he ever aspired to, but he felt compelled to get involved because he was tired of government's inefficiencies.

George residents hope the November 1st polls will usher in better living conditions for them. More than fifteen thousand people in the Southern Cape town are waiting for a home, but municipal officials say they've rolled out plans to start cutting back on this huge number.

With another steep fuel price increase on the cards, many businesses including the taxi industry, are considering how they'll cope. Santaco in Gauteng says different taxi associations will be hit hard by the expected increases. The AA has predicted a 99 cents a litre hike in petrol prices, while diesel is expected to go up by a massive R1.42. Consumers are being warned that they will feel the impact of the anticipated fuel price hike.

New research shows how food producers and consumers lost out under the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa - due to a corporatised and divided food system. The research project was led by the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape. The study centred on the impact of Covid19 on South Africa's food system.

In international news, Facebook changed its parent company name to "Meta" on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future.

The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts.

NSFAS applications open, budget has been raised to R42 billion in 2021 - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande announced the opening of National Student Financial Aid Scheme applications for the 2022 academic year on 28 October 2021. Nzimande also said that funding to public universities and TVET colleges had increased from R20 billion in 2018 to R42 billion in 2021.

