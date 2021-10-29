Steenhuisen urges Capetonians to keep the ANC out on 1 Nov

DA leader John Steenhuisen and the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis have wrapped up the party's local government election campaign at the Cravenby Civic Hall.

CAPE TOWN - At the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s final elections rally in Cape Town, the party has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of ruining many metros they run.

Steenhuisen has accused the ANC of not knowing how to run the country properly.

He said Friday was about a record of action and a promise of more.

“We don’t want to be measured by South African standards; we want to be measured by world standards. We want Cape Town to be a world-class city with trains that run on time, buses that get people to work, with housing so we can give our people opportunities closer to the cities.”

Steenhuizen said this election was about keeping the ANC out - a party he said left destruction in its wake.

“There are only two types of the ANC government, ones that have failed and others that are about to fail. That is the reality and we must keep their hands off Cape Town because if they get their hands on Cape Town, I promise you, it will end up like every other metro in this country that they’ve ruined.”

The rally will be followed by a visit to Stellenbosch University where Steenhuisen will address students on the importance of young people using their votes to protect their futures.

