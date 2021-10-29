Soweto protest cleared ahead of Ramphosa visit for final ANC election rally

Rocks and burning tyres were used to close off Chris Hani and Nkoma Road on Friday morning. It’s believed that angry community members were demonstrating over electricity issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that members of the Soweto community and taxi associations had joined efforts to clear routes around Thokoza Park after it was blockaded ahead of African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's expected presence there on Friday.

Eyewitness News understands that similar demonstrations took place around Kliptown earlier on Friday.

This comes as the ANC prepares to host its Siyanqoba Rally at Thokoza Park on Friday evening. This will be end of its campaign season, calling on those eligible, to go out and vote in their favour

“There's obstruction on the roadway Chris Hani and Koma roads at the Thokoza Park. There's also obstructions at Vundla Street and Luthuli streets due to rocks on the road. However, motorists should be cautious, and they are officers and members of the community and of the taxi Association who are clearing the roadway,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar.

