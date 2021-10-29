SANDF: Soldiers to operate behind the scenes during election period

Soldiers will be sent out from their barracks from Saturday until Wednesday to help police monitor potential violence hotspots.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has explained it'll be operating more behind the scenes when it deploys 10,000 soldiers for Monday’s municipal elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly this week informing it of the deployment at a cost of just over R47 million.

Parliament’s joint defence committee met with defence force officials on Friday to discuss the deployment. The move has been welcomed by members of Parliament.

The SANDF'S major general Siphiwe Sangweni told the committee the military’s role would be behind scenes.

“I will say again, particularly, that we will try as much as possible for the military to be behind the scenes and allow the democratic dispensation to play itself out without state security measures.”

South Africa will also be spending nearly a billion rand to keep a peace-keeping force in Mozambique.

Ramaphosa informed the National Assembly this month that 1,495 personnel will support Mozambique to combat terrorism in the Cabo Delgado province until mid-January.

