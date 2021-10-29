SA's divided food system saw producers, consumers lose out in lockdown - study

The research found that the COVID-19 regulations affected different parts of the food system unevenly.

CAPE TOWN - New research shows how food producers and consumers lost out under the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa due to a corporatised and divided food system.

The research project was led by the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The study centred on the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa's food system.

The research found that the COVID-19 regulations affected different parts of the food system unevenly.

Although the supply and sale of food were declared an "essential service", the reality was that vast sections of the informal sector were closed down under the new rules.

Some of the recommendations to government included prioritising local and public food markets in towns and cities.

UWC's Professor Ruth Hall said that government should provide adequate infrastructure, for example in the case of fisheries refrigeration.

"Refrigeration being crucial, particularly for women who are involved with trading and processing. This is about allowing vital infrastructure for small-scale producers and traders being able to store and sell."

Hall said that support for the metros affected by the unrest in July should not automatically be granted to supermarkets and shopping malls to rebuild.

"The planning process should put informal traders and food system actors at the centre of decisions about how space to be allocated for instance in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Johannesburg, other parts of Gauteng."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.