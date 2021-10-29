Ramaphosa: There can no longer be jobs for pals in our municipalities
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed supporters at the Thokoza Park, Soweto, on Friday as the party held its final rally ahead of the 1 November elections.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said there could no longer be ‘jobs for pals’ as he urged Soweto residents to vote for the party in the upcoming local government election.
He said: “We will speedily conclude a local government skills audit and change the way in which municipal managers, chief financial officers and other senior officials are appointed. There can be no more jobs for pals.”
The ANC president said the party’s renewal process included holding officials accountable.
“Councillors must continue to live among our people and be accountable. We will not accept councillors who will run from problems. They must be intimate with the challenges our people are experiencing and work with them to resolve those challenges.”
He said local government officials must be able to live among their communities without any political interference.
Even though it started raining while he was addressing the crowed, Ramaphosa and some of the supporters gathered there were not deterred.
He said the ANC was the only party that allowed communities to select their own candidates.
“ANC candidates have signed pledges to commit themselves that they are going to work for communities, and not themselves. Communities have chosen candidates that they know and respect, men and women with experience, skills and integrity, who will put the interests of the people above their own.”
