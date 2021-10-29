Political parties tussle for votes in bid to control eThekwini metro

The parties battling for the control of eThekwini have promised to address problems faced by some communities in the metro.

DURBAN - With the elections just a few days away, the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal continues to be a major target for parties.

They've made it clear that they want to run the province's only metro, which for years has been in the hands of the African National Congress (ANC).

During the previous local government polls, the ANC won about 56%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) almost 27%, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) 4.2% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 3.4%.

But this time around, there are new issues, including racial conflict which played out in Phoenix where 36 people were killed in the anarchy that played out in July.

In July, Phoenix saw racial violence with a number of arrests.

Community members like Jonathan Chetty said that the absence of law enforcement agencies remained a concern in the area.

He said that the bloody violence could have been prevented.

"When it comes to the riots and Phoenix and what happened in the black and Indian communities, something could have been done," he said.

Chetty said he would head to the polls for the first time on Monday.

"I haven't voted before but I realise how important local elections are, so I'm going vote for my chosen party,” said Chetty.

At the same time, political analyst Barry Khanyane said that it was unpredictable which party has managed to win the community's votes.

“Everything else in this instance, I'm afraid will be left to the behaviour of the parties," Khanyane said.

Parties will know after Monday if their campaigning has been successful.

