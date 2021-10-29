NFP confident of victory in the Mangosuthu area in the upcoming elections

The party held its final rally there on Friday ahead of special voting on Saturday and Sunday and the main elections on Monday.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) said it was confident that it would remain victorious in the Mangosuthu area in Dumbe.

The party did not contest the previous elections as it did not meet the IEC requirements.

However, now for the first time without its founder and president Zanele, the party said it was confident it would win.

KaMagwaza-Msibi -passed away in September due to cardiac arrest.

Party secretary general Canaan Mdletshe said: “This is the areas where kaMagwaza-Msibi worked tirelessly to ensure that she brings development and services. Various projects were brought here when she was the mayor of Zululand and we feel that will go well with our campaigning.”

