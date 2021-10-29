My focus is on being the PP: Mkhwebane on pulling out of Chief Justice race

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was humbled by the vote of confidence by those who nominated her to be the next Chief Justice.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she pulled out of the race to be the next Chief Justice to focus on her remaining two years as Public Protector.

Mkhwebane made the comments at a media briefing on Friday, following the Presidency’s statement confirming that Dr Wallace Mgoqi and Mkhwebane both withdrew their names from the process this month.

The panel for the evaluation of public nominations of the next Chief Justice, chaired by Judge Navi Pillay, submitted its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

But she said she had too much work to do at the Chapter Nine institution and had to withdraw her nomination.

“While I’m humbled by the vote of confidence in my capabilities as expressed in my nomination, I decided to withdraw from the race. My focus is here at the Public Protector South Africa where I’m left with two years now in office to finish what I started.”

Mkhwebane added that her current job as Public Protector was also afforded the same respect as the judiciary.

“This is to say we cannot be contemptuous to the Public Protector just like you can’t conduct yourself in that manner in respect of the courts.”

Ramaphosa said he was now giving consideration to the recommendations of the panel.

