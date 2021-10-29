Mkhwebane, Mgoqi withdraw as candidates for Chief Justice position

The candidates are from a list picked following the president's invitation to the public to nominate the next individual to fill the position following the end of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's term on 11 October.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane has withdrawn from the list of candidates shortlisted for the position of South Africa’s next Chief Justice.

The panel for the evaluation of public nominations of the next Chief Justice submitted its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The candidates are from a list picked following the president's invitation to the public to nominate the next individual to fill the position following the end of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's term on 11 October. Mogoeng served as Chief Justice for 10 years.

Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi has also withdrawn his nomination despite fulfilling all the requirements.

The Presidency said that Ramaphosa was giving consideration to the recommendations of the panel and would decide which candidates from the shortlist, as presented by the panel, to refer to the Judicial Service Commission and political parties.