Minister Phaahla concerned about super-spreader events ahead of elections

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is seeing a huge drop in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalisation and fatalities but Health Minister Joe Phaahla said this should not be misinterpreted that the risk of infection was over.

There are just over 18 ,500 active COVID-19 cases in the country but it’s a significant drop compared to the same period last month when South Africa had 46,000 active cases.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus patients have also dropped in the last week, while the fatality rate has lowered by 18%.

Phaahla said they were still concerned about super-spreader events during the election time.

“The next few days before 1 November are going to be very risky. In fact, there may be the riskiest in a sense that all political parties will be rallying their supporters.”

