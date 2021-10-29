Mbalula admits this campaign season was challenging for the ANC

The ANC's Fikile Mbalula said every campaign season came with tough lessons, with this one calling for the party’s leaders to put their feet on the ground and hear what South Africans thought of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC)'s head of campaign Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said this campaign season was challenging but they managed to reach as many voters as possible.

In his reflections of this very short campaign season, he said he believed the ANC had done enough to retain some of its municipalities and made-up lost ground.

“From our side, a very tough campaigning in a short space of time. But nonetheless we can’t complain, we were equal to everybody.”

On Friday evening, leaders will try avoid what happened when the manifesto was launched last month, which saw the ANC breaking COVID-19 regulations due to crowds gathered to watch its president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Different leaders have been addressing the Siyanqoba rally from different stages across the country’s provinces.

