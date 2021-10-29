Mashaba: I'm in politics because I'm gatvol of govt's inefficiencies

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that becoming a politician wasn't a job he ever aspired to but he felt compelled to become involved because he was tired of government's inefficiencies.

Mashaba also said that he was confident that his party had the support of at least half of the wards in his hometown of Johannesburg and that he would become the mayor again after Monday's local government elections.

His party had its final rally at the Old Park Station in central Johannesburg, where he spoke to journalists:

"I'm in politics today because I'm gatvol. Twenty-seven years of our democracy has failed us, particularly the youth. How do we sit in a country like South Africa with 74% of our youth unemployed? We have got to correct this. We have to correct this whole issue of closed borders. We cannot allow our borders to really be open to everyone to come in while when our own people are suffering and living in squalor. We want the people of the world to come to South Africa but we want them to come here legally and when they are here legally they must respect our laws."

