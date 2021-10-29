Malema to EFF supporters: We know you won't change your mind on 1 Nov

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he was confident that the party would perform well.

KATEHONG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party was humbled by the show of support it had received over the past month as they campaigned throughout the country.

He has promised that the party will not abandon its call for job creation and land redistribution.

Malema was addressing the party’s final rally ahead of the local government elections, which get under way from Saturday with special votes, in Katlehong on Johannesburg’s East Rand.

He said he was confident that the party would perform well.

“We have no reason toto suspect that on the 1st of November, you will change your mind.”

The EFF secured 8,2% of the overall votes during the 2016 local polls.

The party is hoping to grow in major metros such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

IMPROVING THE LIVES OF SOUTH AFRICANS

Malema has questioned why political parties in the country have failed to work together to improve the lives of poor South Africans.

He said he could understand why parties differed on key policies such as land reform – but not on basic services such as installing flushing toilets in the homes of the disenfranchised.

The EFF leader has challenged political parties to put the needs of people first despite their different ideologies.

Although the EFF has failed to sustain its coalitions in cities such as Tshwane where it had partnered with the Democratic Alliance, Malema spoke against the failure by local government councils, which failed to implement decisions that favour the marginalised.

“I’ve seen how my people live, they live in terrible conditions. There is no politician who must allow our people o live in those conditions and we must never use political colours to disadvantage our people.”

He has stuck to the party’s commitment that should it be voted into power it will provide better government sponsored housing units - and free basic services such as water and electricity.

The party is contesting its second local government polls.

