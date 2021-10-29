Let there be light: Princess informal settlement residents finally get power

With only two days left to go before the elections, the residents of the Princess informal settlement woke up to a soccer ground filled with contractors from City Power, JMPD officers, and different political heads.

JOHANNESBURG - After 25 years without electricity, City Power has finally switched on the electricity for the residents of the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.

In what looks like the final attempt to gather votes, different political parties gathered at the Princess informal settlement on Friday.

That’s where City Power is set to electrify 950 households.



Residents of this informal settlement have been struggling with no power, with some connected illegally to the network, overloading the neighbouring formalised customers.

When Eyewitness News questioned if this was electioneering, the power utility’s acting chief executive officer Nancy Maluleka said it was merely a coincidence that this came on the eve of the elections. Special votes will kick off on Saturday and continue on Sunday before the main election day on Monday.

“So, it’s a project plan that takes about a year to two years. Electrification projctes by nature, you start by planning, design, sourcing material, engaging with the community then the installations and then you switch on.”

Maluleka said the electrification would continue as there were more informal settlements who needed power.