Interpol: SA's cybercrime levels on the rise amid COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - There has been a significant increase in cybercrime in South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals, small businesses, major corporations and government departments have been targeted.

Interpol ambassador to South Africa and CEO of CyberSmart SA, Andy Mashaile, said there's been an increase in cyber attacks and related incidents over the past 18 months, which include disruptive malware and phishing.

“Malware has skyrocketed in South Africa. You also have seen an increase in ransomware incidents, such as at the Department of Justice and Transnet.”

He added that criminals had become more sophisticated in sending out phishing emails relating to COVID-19.

“The criminals send out emails to those who are still operating from home and going back to work, giving advice on how to settle back at work.

Mashaile said that once people clicked on the link, malware was downloaded to the server and operating system.

