IEC ‘glitch’ causes problems for Tshwane voters with mobility problems

JOHANNESBURG - As voters who applied for special votes this weekend prepare to make their voices heard, over 2,000 frail and elderly people in Tshwane risk losing out.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cindy Billson on Friday said a glitch in the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) system saw their names disappear from the list.

For the last two weeks, Billson has been emailing and calling the IEC to find out why a number of voters have had their applications for special votes rejected.

She has not had any response as yet and these voters could lose out on voting altogether as they have mobility problems and will be unable to go to voting stations to exercise their right.

"Quite a number of these special votes did not appear on the IEC list, which is strange especially since some of those people are husband and wife that have been voting at a specific station for quite a while. Home visits specifically for frail care people that was approved online seems not to be approved now.”

Billson is part of the DA's team responsible for assisting voters who have mobility problems in the Tshwane metro.

It appears that the problem is due to the system glitches experienced by the IEC recently.

One million people applied for special votes this weekend and the IEC will be doing 5,318 home visits.

The IEC was approached for comment, but no commissioner was available to respond.

