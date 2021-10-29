Health Dept offers shopping voucher incentive to get over-60s vaccinated

The Health Department will be handing out a R100 grocery voucher for people in this cohort during November.

JOHANNESBURG - If you're over 60, you should perhaps consider getting your COVID-19 vaccination next week.

Government wants to vaccinate about 70% of people in this age group by December.

David Harrison is the chief executive of the DG Murray Trust which is helping the Health Department with its inoculation programme.

He explains how the incentive works: "They will opt-in through a very easy process, a short-code SMS, and all they have to do is press 'yes' and they're into the system. Their cellphone number then goes to Shoprite, our partner, and Shoprite will then be in contact with them."

The voucher will be sent to recipients via SMS which can then be redeemed at Shoprite and Checkers.

