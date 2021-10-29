George residents hope elections will bring about change in their communities

More than 15,000 people in the Southern Cape town are waiting for a home, but municipal officials said that they had rolled out plans to start cutting back on this huge number.

GEORGE - George residents hope that the 1 November polls will usher in better living conditions for them.

Some Thembalethu residents have complained that they had seen councillors come and go over the years but that there had been no change to their living conditions…

"We've been living here for a while but there's been no change," a resident complained.

"We've been voting but we're voting for nothing," another resident said.

"I'm going to vote and then I want the municipality to fix the roads, to fix the electricity, to fix the sewage."

Despondent community members in Rosemore feel that their calls for help are not taken seriously.

"People come here and do things like drugs, all those things. That's why I like people that bring change for us, not just promises," a Rosemore resident said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) executive mayor of George, Leon van Wyk, explained that a housing project underway in Rosedale, in Pacaltsdorp, ran parallel with a wastewater plant being developed for this area.

"As we speak, they're busy with certain refurbishments, there's a phase that's due to be completed this year and another one by about April or May when the new works should be in place. There's equipment that;'s already arrived on site and that needs to be installed and put in place."

According to the Western Cape government's socio-economic profile of the town, George last year had a population of just over 218,300.

This statistic is expected to grow to nearly 229,000 residents in the next 23 years.

