GALLERY: EFF's Malema: Political parties must put the needs of the people first

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Crowds of EFF supporters attended the party’s final Tshela Thupa rally at Kideo Car Wash in Katlehong on 29 October 2021 ahead of the local government elections on 1 November 2021. EFF leader Julius Malema and other members of the party addressed the crowds, encouraging them to vote for the EFF.