Fire at Glenanda shopping centre leaves 4 people dead, 2 wounded
It’s understood the blaze trapped several customers inside a gun store on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Four people have died, including a 15-year-old boy, and two others are critically wounded after a fire broke at Glenanda shopping centre in the south of Johannesburg.
It’s unclear at this stage how the fire started.
