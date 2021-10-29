Fire at Glenanda shopping centre leaves 4 people dead, 2 wounded

It’s understood the blaze trapped several customers inside a gun store on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have died, including a 15-year-old boy, and two others are critically wounded after a fire broke at Glenanda shopping centre in the south of Johannesburg.

It’s unclear at this stage how the fire started.

