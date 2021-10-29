FF Plus says it’s the only party to improve lives in George

GEORGE - A Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) ward councillor candidate in George on Friday said the party was the only hope to see improved living conditions for the town’s residents.

The FF Plus in the 2016 local government elections scored one seat in the municipal council and now hopes come Monday, their representation will grow.

During the 2019 national elections, the party enjoyed considerable growth in provinces like the North West, Gauteng and Western Cape.

Zwai Ntaka has been living in a community called Bossiesgif, in the Rosemore area, for the past year and a half.

The 49-year-old has put his name forward as FF Plus ward councillor candidate for the community.

“These people can vouch for us as the Freedom Front Plus, we don’t promise people anything, because we know that the municipality is not ours. Where people will think we’re going to walk in and take the money and do things... it’s not our municipality.”

Ntaka aid he joined the Freedom Front Plus three years ago, as he believes the party is the only one that can implement workable plans to improve the lives of residents....

“Give the Freedom Front a chance and see what we can do together with the people; as a leader in the community, I shouldn’t say I’m going to do this or that or I’ll buy cars or homes, those are lies. Me and my community will do the things.”

Party leaders said kickstarting George’s local economy was a top-priority for the Freedom Front Plus.