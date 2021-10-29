Eskom suspends load shedding from Friday night

The power utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter made the announcement a short while ago, confirming that stage 2 will be suspended on Friday night instead of Saturday as previously stated.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said load shedding would be suspended from 8 pm on Friday, easing frustrations among South Africans who've had to contend with various stages of rolling blackouts.

The announcement comes ahead special voting weekend and the main election day on Monday.

De Ruyter apologised to political parties and the electorate for the uncertainty caused by the frequent power cuts, saying it was unfortunate but unavoidable.

“Because of the improved system and recovery in our reserves, we will be able to lift load shedding with effect from 8 pm and that’s earlier than the 5 am on Saturday that we had originally anticipated.”

Meanwhile, the company's COO Jan Oberholzer said the outlook for next week suggested that the power utility would not implement load shedding, but he warned that there may be some breakdowns.

“We are positive that we will not be implementing load shedding. That is the outlook as we see it, however, I have to – unfortunately again - put on the table that we have a constrained system. Some of the units at some of the power stations still remain extremely unpredictable and unreliable.”

