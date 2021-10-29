Eskom’s Oberholzer blames load shedding on negligence, not sabotage

The struggling power utility has promised to deliver a load shedding free election after announcing the suspension of power cuts from 8 pm on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said the latest bout of load shedding was as a result of pure negligence and not sabotage.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday afternoon, Oberholzer dismissed claims of deliberate interference to the power grid.

This comes after the timing of the load shedding was widely questioned by the African National Congress as a possible effort to harm the governing party at the polls.

Oberholzer said a decision was taken to proceed with load shedding prior to the elections to ensure readiness to deal with any unforeseen event affecting the grid during the casting and processing of votes.

“In the evidence that we have, there was no sabotage. However, we have lost units - I believe - due to pure negligence. Some of our colleagues, for some reason, decided not to attend to alarms and indications that a unit is at risk for whatever reason. I believe negligence more than the issue of sabotage”

