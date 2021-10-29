Go

Eskom eases power cuts to stage 2

South Africans will still have to put up with the powercuts but at the very least it's been downgraded to stage two until 5am on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Rolling blackouts have been eased somewhat.

It's been an intensely frustrating few days, with generating capacity slashed due to constant breakdowns at power stations.

Eskom said that a generation unit each at six stations was back up and running.

But it's a case of one step forward and two steps back after units at three other facilities tripped.

