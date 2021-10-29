Eskom eases power cuts to stage 2

South Africans will still have to put up with the powercuts but at the very least it's been downgraded to stage two until 5am on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Rolling blackouts have been eased somewhat.

South Africans will still have to put up with the power cuts but at the very least it's been downgraded to stage two until 5am on Saturday.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

It's been an intensely frustrating few days, with generating capacity slashed due to constant breakdowns at power stations.

Eskom said that a generation unit each at six stations was back up and running.

But it's a case of one step forward and two steps back after units at three other facilities tripped.

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 21:00 on Thursday until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as previously

communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/Mta1XRFt6m Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 28, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.