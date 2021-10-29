EFF’s Mkhaliphi says Madibeng officials implicated in wrongdoing must be jailed

Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi led dozens of EFF supporters on a march to several government offices in the Brits CBD on Thursday afternoon where they delivered memoranda calling for an end to corruption and improved service delivery.

BRITS - As parties up the ante in their campaign for votes just before the local government elections, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi on Thursday told supporters that leaders in the North West municipality of Madibeng - who failed to deliver basic services - must go to jail.

Madibeng is plagued by water issues and poor roads, despite the area being home to several mines and commercial farms.

The municipality is currently under administration.

Mkhaliphi aid the Madibeng Municipality - under Mayor Joseph Ratloi and administrator Paul Maseko - continuee to fail to provide basic services to residents.

The EFF leader blames this on corruption and has called for municipal officials implicated in wrongdoing to be jailed.

“They’re failing us in terms of service delivery, they belong in jail.”

Mkhaliphi told supporters it was up to them to vote the African National Congress (ANC) out of government.

“It’s who are living having potholes where you live.”

The EFF won 17% of the Madibeng vote in the last municipal elections but Mkhaliphi said she believed they now had the numbers to take over from the ANC.