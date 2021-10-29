EFF makes final election pitch in Katlehong in push for votes

Its leader, Julius Malema, who has transversed the country along with other senior members in the past month, will address the attendees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will on Friday morning hold its final rally in Katlehong ahead of the local government elections on Monday.

The red berets are expected to attend the event which marks the final message of the party to voters, which is centred on jobs and land, the organisation’s two pillars of its election campaign.

The EFF is not known for doing anything in small measures but this time around it has opted for a smaller venue in light of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The party has interestingly chosen to hold the event at a car wash.

Its leader, Julius Malema, who has transversed the country along with other senior members in the past month, will address the attendees.

EFF gatherings are normally accompanied by an electric atmosphere that resembles the exuberance of youth within its ranks.

The key message of the party’s election campaign has been on the creation of jobs in local government and the provision of land to the disenfranchised.

Their manifesto launch saw Malema commit that should they be voted into power, the EFF would build government-sponsored housing in affluent areas such as Sandton.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.