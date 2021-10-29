Deadly Tulbagh shooting related to taxi violence - police

Officers were deployed to a house in the area on Wednesday night where a man had sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on scene. A 14-year-old girl was wounded in the gun attack and rushed to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with the murder of a man and the attempted murder of a teenage girl in the Cape Winelands community of Tulbagh.

Officers were deployed to a house in the area on Wednesday night where a man had sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on scene.

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in the gun attack and rushed to hospital.

Detectives say the shooting is related to taxi violence.

The Police's Joseph Swartbooi: "Upon arrival at the scene, police members found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is taxi-related."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.