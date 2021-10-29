DA's Phalatse dashes hopes of coalition with EFF, or smaller parties in Joburg

Both the DA and the EFF have insisted that their partnership in 2019 was not a coalition but merely a voting agreement. The DA's Mpho Phalatse said they will not be doing that again this election.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse said the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s failure to self-correct was the reason why they will not consider the party as a coalition partner.

The party was in campaigning in Eldorado Park on Thursday. Friday is the last day for campaigning ahead of Monday's municipal polls.

Both the DA and the EFF have insisted that their partnership in 2019 was not a coalition but merely a voting agreement.

The DA's Mpho Phalatse said they will not be doing that again this election.

“The manifesto is out. They've made their pronouncements and we're not seeing a sense of them self-correcting based on the wrongs that they've done in the past. I mean, we've seen a mushrooming of illegal settlements. We've seen land invasions on the rise when they were working with the demand in Johannesburg, but it does not look like they self-corrected on those issues,” she said.

She also said partnering with smaller parties was not the answer:

“None of them is big enough to unseat the ANC. And should we end up in a position where we cannot form a government amongst ourselves with these smaller parties. The ANC and the EFF could easily form a government. Where would Johannesburg be five years from now in the hands of the ANC and EFF coalition?”

The DA said Johannesburg needs a party that was big enough to overthrow the ANC and it was the only party to do that.

