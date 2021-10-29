COVID protocols in place, all systems go for polls, says IEC

Not only will the commission run the elections, but it also has the added stress of trying to ensure coronavirus infections are prevented or at least minimised.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all COVID-19 protocols would be followed during the local government polls.

Those who have applied for special votes, will be marking their mark on ballot papers on Saturday between 8am and 5pm either at a voting station or during a home visit.

On Monday, the majority of South Africans will head to South Africa's 23,000 strong voting stations.

“Every voting station has hand sanitisers and obviously the quantities will vary. We have disposable bins, we have disinfectants to enable some disinfecting of the surfaces,” said IEC's Janet Love.

