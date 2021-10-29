Cape Town children: ‘We want honest and accountable local leaders’

Eyewitness News spoke to some primary school learners ahead of the local government elections on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Honesty, reliability and fairness – these are just some of the qualities young children expect to see in the country's leaders.

Among other questions, they were asked whether they were keen to vote one day, who they would vote for, what qualities they thought a leader should have and what worried them most in their communities.

“If I could create a local government leader, I would look for someone who could treat everyone fair and with respect.”

These are the words of 12-year-old Luca Morgan, who said his local councillor should ensure there were more speed bumps in his community of Kensington to slow down speedsters endangering the lives of others.

What worried him the most was children getting involved in gangs.

Ten-year-old Kate Petersen from Kuilsriver said her local councillor or the city's mayor should do more to help homeless people and she also worried about pollution.

These are the qualities Kate thinks a local government leader should have: “Leadership, integrity, respect, intelligence and kindness.”

12-year-old Nicholas Knoll from Kraaifontein said parks in his area needed a facelift so that children could have better recreational spaces to play in.

When he's 18 he'll vote for a party that is responsible, smart, fair, and follows the rules of the country.

“The leader will need confidence, integrity, accountability, vision, inspiration and an open mindset.”

