Cable theft, equipment failure cause of power cuts in north Joburg - City Power

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that several areas had not come back online after power was switched off as per the schedule.

JOHANNESBURG - The rolling power cuts have been downgraded to stage two but thousands of residents in northern Joburg are still without power on Friday morning, outside of their scheduled blackout slots.

Many are having to have cold showers, navigate around stalled gate and garage motors and battle through heavy traffic this morning, with worries about food spoiling in fridges while they're away.

Eskom said that stage two power cuts would continue until at least Saturday morning but City Power said that it had already received 2,900 complaints about unplanned outages on Friday morning, mainly from Randburg residents.

Some northern Joburg residents have woken up to the news that power cuts has been downgraded from stage four to stage two but for many in the northern suburbs, this doesn't mean much.

"We have had a litany of problems, especially equipment failure, but also we've had two cable thefts, another one was an attempt," Mangena explained.

When you eventually do manage to get out of your house, be warned that many traffic lights are still out or on the blink and at some tricky intersections, homeless people are directing traffic.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency's Sipho Nhlapho: "Wherever you are coming from, it's a challenge. It's also frustrating for us because I cannot send a technician there to do anything at that traffic light."

In its latest communication, Eskom has assured the public that there was a "very low probability" of the system collapsing and it continued to insist that there was no cause for alarm.

