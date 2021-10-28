WC paramedics deal with the trauma of being attacked on duty

Victor Labuschagne has been working in Emergency Medical Services for the past 30 years and despite falling victim to a violent attack, he maintains the calling offers many rewards.

CAPE TOWN - Paramedics have become common targets for criminals, and they are on Thursday urging communities to help.

The call follows National Emergency Medical Services Day and World Trauma Day earlier this month.

The first responders have used the opportunity to highlight the challenges they face in the field, especially while attending to patients in high-risk areas.

Victor Labuschagne has been working in Emergency Medical Services for the past 30 years.

Despite falling victim to a violent attack, he maintains the calling offers many rewards.

The 47-year-old was shot while responding in Mitchells Plain in December.

He said he had been dealing with that trauma one day at a time and added that although it had been difficult, it would not stop him from going out into communities and making a difference in people's lives.

In a recent incident in Mfuleni, EMS Basic Life Support official Priscilla Damon came under attack during a protest.

She and her partner were unhurt, but the ambulance was damaged.

There have been 61 attacks on EMS officials this year.

