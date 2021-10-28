WC IEC: We're in the final stages of preparing for Monday’s elections

Provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse briefed the media on Thursday on the province’s readiness for the municipal polls.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape said it was in the final stages of its preparations for Monday’s local government elections.

Special voting gets under way on Saturday for those who have applied because they are unable to visit their local polling station on the day.

Hendrickse said the run-up to the elections had been a long and sometimes bumpy road, but that the IEC was now in the final stages of its preparations.

“We have 96 political parties that will be contesting within the Western Cape – 53 of these will be in the Cape Town metro. Just over 12,400 candidates, of which 85 will be independents, will be contesting these elections. We have 1,577 voting stations across our province that will be open and ready for voting.”

Of the 96 parties contesting, the DA, ANC and EFF are contesting all 30 municipalities in the Western Cape. Thirty-eight parties are contesting in one municipality and 20 in two municipalities.

Hendrickse said the IEC was in talks with Eskom to ensure there was no load shedding on Monday and Tuesday next week so that voting and capturing of the results can ran smoothly.

