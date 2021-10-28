Uber offering a discount on rides to and from voting stations on 1 Nov

Your Uber trip must start or end at select voting centres.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing platform Uber is lending a helping hand to eligible voters on election day.

In the upcoming municipal elections, South African citizens will elect representatives for district, metropolitan and local municipal councils across the country’s nine provinces.

Uber, in partnership with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), will be offering R35 off two rides to and from voting stations across South Africa on 1 November.

“Eligible voters have the right to vote and we wanted to ensure that voters have ease of travel to make their mark. Local government elections are a crucial part of communities and the lives of citizens," said Busisiwe Khaba, head of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

"Election day is an important day in the country and using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every rider using the Uber App in South Africa to get to their voting station at the push of a button.”

How to claim this offer:

Open your Uber app,

From the app menu, select "Wallet",

Scroll down to "Promotions”,

Tap "Add promo code",

Enter the code VOTESA21 and tap "Add",

This will give you R35 off of two rides to and from their voting station! T&C’s apply.

Request a ride.

Trips must start or end at select voting centres.

