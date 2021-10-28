‘They don’t care about us after polls’ - Voter apathy prevalent in Tafelsig

Ward 82 in the City of Cape Town is under the Democratic Alliance's control.

CAPE TOWN - Voter apathy appears prevalent in Mitchells Plain's Tafelsig community.

Kulsum Alexander lives in a one-bedroom house in Tafelsig with her husband and their five children.

She's not happy with their circumstances and does not believe voting can make a difference.

“Whenever they want us to vote is when they need our voice for them and it's not going to work. Once they have our voice, then they're no longer interested in us.”

Her main grievance is the overcrowded living conditions: “We stay in houses that are so small; we are suffering. In a small house with one-bedroom, I can raise five children. In my living room, I must make a bedroom in order to put my children to sleep.”

She has voted in the past but is unsure now: “I don't even want to vote. When I did vote, it was for GOOD, and with the GOOD Party we never saw them afterwards doing things for us, doing what they promised.”

