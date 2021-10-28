Some of the biggest political parties in the local govt elections

Just over 320 political parties will contest the sixth local government elections in a democratic South Africa's on Monday, 1 November 2022.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - A kaleidoscope of 325 parties will contest post-apartheid South Africa's sixth local government elections on Monday.

A snapshot of some of them:

African National Congress

The ANC has governed Africa's most industrialised country since the fall of apartheid in 1994, but its once-glorious image has been tainted by corruption scandals and its economic record.

The ANC's showing in recent elections has slumped.

It goes into the elections fractured, beset by deep divisions and facing heightened disenchantment, with Cyril Ramaphosa begging voters to give the party another chance.

Democratic Alliance

Established in 2000 as a merger of three "white" parties, the DA has been the largest opposition party for nearly two decades.

Long viewed as the party for middle-class whites, it has attracted a large following of blacks, but lately been rocked by allegations of racism.

Economic Freedom Fighters

Firebrand ex-ANC youth leader Julius Malema created the EFF in 2013. The party describes itself as a "radical and militant economic emancipation movement." Its flagship policy is to seize land from white owners without compensation to give it to poor blacks.

Its popularity has grown, tapping into the anger of millions of young, poor and unemployed blacks.

Inkatha Freedom Party

Founded in 1975 as a political and cultural movement, it transformed into a political party 15 years later.

It is motivated by Black Conciousness political ideology and derives most of its support from the Zulu ethnic group in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

GOOD party

GOOD was formed by cabinet minister Patricia De Lille, a former DA mayor of Cape Town. She split from the DA in an acrimonious row in 2018.

It could sap some DA support in the Western Cape, but its political potential is as-yet untested.

Cape Independence Party

Founded in 2007, it is campaigning for autonomy of the Western Cape province. It hopes to garner enough votes to call for referendum for the creation of The Cape Republic, an entity that would be roughly the size of France. Modelled on the UK Independence Party, it says "it's time for Capexit".

ActionSA

Formed a year ago by a millionaire businessman and ex-mayor of Johannesburg, it has gained the support of some outspoken former ANC lawmakers, including a corruption whistle-blower.

Arguing that up to 15% of people living in South Africa are undocumented foreign nationals, it promises to tighten immigration controls.