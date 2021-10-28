Service delivery a key factor for some Mitchells Plain residents on election day

With just four days to go, Eyewitness News visited Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain to get a sense of what residents will be basing their votes on election day.

CAPE TOWN - Sewage, crime and jobs. Those are some of the deciding factors for Mitchells Plain residents as they prepare for Monday's local government elections.

With just four days to go, Eyewitness News visited Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain to get a sense of what residents will be basing their votes on on election day.

Elizabeth Keyster and her husband live on the corner of AC Milan Street in Freedom Park in Tafelsig - it's a working-class area with high levels of unemployment and persistent structural issues.

The Keysters are planning to vote in the upcoming local government elections and they'll be making their decision based on a very concrete issue.

On multiple occasions, they've woken up to the stench of human waste and sewage flowing down the street.

"Every week we have a problem with that. When you call, it's always a problem. They take days before they come. It's the same problem every week."

Local government elections are all about this level of service delivery - refuse removal, water infrastructure and basic sanitation that adds to the quality of life.

But many voters will be making their choice on broader issues like Desmaureen Bowers who's biggest concern is unemployment, with her 20-year-old grandson struggling to find a job.

"My grandson is up at four in the morning to hand out the Plainsman Tygerberg because he doesn't want to become a hooligan or stand on that corner," Bowers said.

Bowers has been alive long enough to hear a great many promises from politicians, many of whom, she said, arrived in the area out of thin air come election season only to vanish without a trace when the polls close.

Nevertheless, she would be voting on Monday and said that she would vote for the party she thinks would be able to create jobs for the youth.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.