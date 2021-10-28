SANDF troop deployment for elections to cost taxpayers more than R47m

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 10,000 SANDF members to potential hotspots ahead of the local government elections on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - From Saturday morning you'll be more likely to come across soldiers along your commute.

The deployment won't come cheap - taxpayers will be paying more than R47 million for the military deployment.

The soldiers will fan out across the country from Saturday morning when the special voting process gets under way.

Soldiers will be deployed alongside the police and other law enforcement officers.

These military boots are likely to remain on the ground until at least Wednesday.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "In the establishment of a safe and secure environment during the local government elections in this country the deployment is effective from the 30th of October to the 3rd of November."

Earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they had identified at least 300 areas where violence could flare up over the next week.

Many of these hotspots are located here in Gauteng, while others are in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

