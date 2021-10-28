Ongoing power cuts killing the economy - WC Local Govt MEC Bredell

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that excuses were no longer good enough because the situation was only getting worse.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the ongoing power cuts were killing the economy.

He said that Eskom must urgently explain its plans to address, once and for all, the rolling blackouts and breakdowns at power plants.

He urged the public and businesses to reduce energy consumption as far as possible to help Eskom stabilise the system as fast as possible.

Finance MEC David Maynier said the latest stage 4 rolling blackouts were estimated to cost the provincial economy R300 million per day. The Good party's Cape Town mayoral candidate, Brett Herron, said that the escalation should be a reminder to voters to think carefully before making their mark.

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has also demanded answers, saying that the country could not continue without understanding what was happening at Eskom.

