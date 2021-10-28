Nzimande confirms NSFAS student funding applications to open on 2 November

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said that applications would be open for nearly two months.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande has announced that NSFAS applications for student funding will open on 2 November 2021.

“I'm pleased to say that the application system will be open from Tuesday, the second of November, 2021, until the seventh of January 2022, when the National Senior Certificate results are released.”

Nzimande and the NSFAS board held a press briefing in Pretoria on the opening of the application season for the 2022 academic year and the overall readiness of the scheme.

He said that applications would be open for nearly two months.



The minister said that he was aware there had been some concern over the later than usual opening for applications but he said that this would not affect students.

“I would like to reassure everyone and the country as a whole, that this will in no way disadvantage those who seek NSFAS for support for their post-school studies,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.