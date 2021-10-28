NotInMyName movement wants Eswatini king to aside step amid democracy protests

The movement has mobilised Eswatini citizens living in South Africa to stand in solidarity with their countrymen demanding political reform.

JOHANNESBURG - The Not In My Name Movement said that King Mswati III must step aside or begin talks as deadly protests continue in Eswatini.

The kingdom has been rocked by violent demonstrations, with dozens killed or wounded by security police.

Protesters gathered outside the Eswatini High Commission in Pretoria on Wednesday, calling on the king to step aside.

The movement has mobilised Eswatini citizens living in South Africa to stand in solidarity with their countrymen demanding political reform.

The movement's secretary-general Themba Masango said: “In solidarity with the people of Swaziland, we want to call on the embassy to close down in South Africa, the High Commission must shut down until our brothers and sisters incarcerated in Swaziland are released."

The movement has promised to intensify the protest until their demands are met.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent Southern African Development Community (SADC) envoys to the kingdom to try and find a way forward.