Murder of Boko Haram gang leader could spark succession race - gang expert

The Boko Haram gang is believed to be running an extortion syndicate in Mamelodi.

JOHANNESBURG - A gang expert is warning that the murder of the alleged kingpin of the notorious Boko Haram criminal group will likely lead to a succession race within the criminal organisation.

Mamelodi residents have told Eyewitness News that they were relieved to learn that Philip Mnguni was killed this week in a dramatic shooting near the Diamond Hill Plaza.

The Boko Haram gang is believed to be running an extortion syndicate in Mamelodi.

Gauteng police deployed a task team in Mamelodi following several murders of people linked to the Boko Haram gang by someone that the community has dubbed "John Wick".

But criminologist Simon Howell said that deployment of police was not enough.

"People seem to think that by virtue of deploying more and more police to an area you somehow eradicate a gang. But ti doesn't work like that because the police are not dealing with the drivers of gangsterism, they're merely dealing with the effects. Dealing with the drivers of gangsterism in this instance would be something along the lines of giving young people alternatives to being in a gang."

He said that this may not be the end of gang violence in Mamelodi.

"Internal succession would essentially be within the gang and with the leader dead, it would be a contest of various forms to see who would be the leader unless there was someone who was already positioned to take over," Howell explained.

It's yet to be seen whether the Boko Haram extortion syndicate will continue or if there will be a newer player in town.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.