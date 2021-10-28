Mashaba blames ANC for SA's energy crisis & load shedding

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was speaking at his party's final elections rally on Thursday ahead of Monday's elections.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has laid the blame for South Africa's current energy troubles at the feet of the governing African National Congress (ANC).

He was speaking at his party's final elections rally on Thursday ahead of Monday's elections.

Hundreds of people clad in the neon green colours of the new kid on the block have gathered in the remains of Old Park Station in central Johannesburg for the ActionSA’s final rally.

Mashaba told journalists ahead of the rally that he too was 'gatvol' of the regular power cuts and blamed the ANC for Eskom's problems.

He accused the governing party of looting the energy for the past 10 years, effecting a "bank heist" referencing the maladministration that has plagued Eskom.

Mashaba said professional people should be running state-owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, the party's Gauteng leader John Moodey told the crowd that ActionSA was growing as other parties were getting smaller.

"We are the new liberators of South Africa. The true liberation starts on the first of November, from poverty, depravation, corruption..."

A poll done by News24 has shown that ActionSA could outperform the EFF in Johannesburg next week.