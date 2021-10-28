Go

Mashaba blames ANC for SA's energy crisis & load shedding

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was speaking at his party's final elections rally on Thursday ahead of Monday's elections.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: ActionSA/Twitter
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has laid the blame for South Africa's current energy troubles at the feet of the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Hundreds of people clad in the neon green colours of the new kid on the block have gathered in the remains of Old Park Station in central Johannesburg for the ActionSA’s final rally.

Mashaba told journalists ahead of the rally that he too was 'gatvol' of the regular power cuts and blamed the ANC for Eskom's problems.

He accused the governing party of looting the energy for the past 10 years, effecting a "bank heist" referencing the maladministration that has plagued Eskom.

Mashaba said professional people should be running state-owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, the party's Gauteng leader John Moodey told the crowd that ActionSA was growing as other parties were getting smaller.

"We are the new liberators of South Africa. The true liberation starts on the first of November, from poverty, depravation, corruption..."

A poll done by News24 has shown that ActionSA could outperform the EFF in Johannesburg next week.

NO COALITION FOR US

Mashaba said his party would not go into a coalition with anyone without first consulting the residents of the relevant municipality.

Coalition politics might be the future politics of South Africa's municipalities, but Mashaba is choosy about who he wants.

He ruled out a possible coalition with the ANC, which he described as "corrupt", and said he'd prefer it to get an outright majority.

"I myself would prefer an outright electoral mandate in the city of Johannesburg and this is because I know what I'm talking about. ActionSA has experienced coalitions. As the mayor of Johannesburg, I ran one of the most complex coalition governments. This is because local government is not about ideology, it is about service delivery."

The party has campaigned hard and concentrated its efforts on the three metros in Gauteng, as well as Ethekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza.

