Man killed, teen wounded in Tulbagh shooting

The man sustained several gunshot wounds during the attack at a house in the area on Wednesday night.

FILE: Picture: Pexels.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed and a 14-year-old girl has been wounded in a shooting in Tulbagh.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said it was related to taxi violence.

“A 14-year-old girl, who sustained a single shot gun wound, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”

