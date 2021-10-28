KZN man wounded in shooting as gang attacks his father

The man was wounded when an assailant opened fire on him in a driveway in Durban on Thursday morning where a gang was in the process of attacking his father.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and wounded while sitting in his car in KwaZulu-Natal.

An assailant opened fire on him in a driveway in Durban on Thursday morning where a gang was in the process of attacking his father.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

“His father was assessed and had not sustained any injuries. The man that was shot was treated on scene and once stabilised, was rushed through to hospital in a serious condition for further care. The relevant authorities were on scene and will be investigating,” said Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst.

