City Power maintains blackouts in JHB north addressed despite complaints

The power utility on Thursday said it had restored power to affected areas after electricity supply from substations, controlled from Eskom’s side, failed to come online.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid numerous complaints from residents in the north of Joburg about prolonged power cuts, which don’t include load shedding, Joburg City Power maintains it has addressed the blackouts in several areas.

The power utility on Thursday said it had restored power to affected areas after electricity supply from substations, controlled from Eskom’s side, failed to come online.

However, residents on Thursday told Eyewitness News they still didn't have power despite the load shedding coming to an end.

City Power has apologised to customers in the northern areas of Randburg after electricity was not returned at the end of scheduled load shedding periods.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the implementation of stage 4 load shedding had put a strain on their operations.

“We’ve had several areas that had power that failed to come back since yesterday afternoon after some substation were not restored at the time when they were meant to due to problems with Eskom.”

With some residents in Bromhof, North Riding, Randpark Ridge, Bryanston, Lonehill, Windsor and Morningside were without electricity for hours and others days.

On Wednesday night, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan boldly promised that the intensified blackouts will likely be downgraded and Eskom confirmed a short while ago that stage three would kick in at 9 pm on Thursday, followed by stage 2 on Friday morning.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.